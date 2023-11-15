Watch: IDF forces capture key Hamas terror training ground

Colonel Tal Alkobi, the brigade commander, revealed that in collaboration with infantry and engineering units, they successfully seized control of the Palestine Outpost in the northern Gaza Strip, a compound that was used by Hamas terrorists as a training ground and a staging ground for terror attacks. IDF forces also uncovered there terror tunnels, explosives and booby traps.

Colonel Alkobi stated, "At this moment, we find ourselves within the Palestine Outpost, one of Hamas's key bases. We have captured and eliminated enemy infrastructure, neutralizing numerous terrorists. The brigade is ready for any mission. The reserve brigade fought in 1973 on the banks of the Suez Canal and entered Egypt. Fifty years later, the brigade is making history once again here in the Gaza Strip."

