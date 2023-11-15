Watch: IDF forces capture key Hamas terror training ground

The IDF's 14th Armored Reserve Brigade seized on Wednesday a key Hamas outpost in the Gaza Strip.
Colonel Tal Alkobi, the brigade commander, revealed that in collaboration with infantry and engineering units, they successfully seized control of the Palestine Outpost in the northern Gaza Strip, a compound that was used by Hamas terrorists as a training ground and a staging ground for terror attacks. IDF forces also uncovered there terror tunnels, explosives and booby traps.
During the brigade's operation, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and numerous Hamas positions, including command and observation posts, rocket launching sites and major governance buildings, were destroyed.
Colonel Alkobi stated, "At this moment, we find ourselves within the Palestine Outpost, one of Hamas's key bases. We have captured and eliminated enemy infrastructure, neutralizing numerous terrorists. The brigade is ready for any mission. The reserve brigade fought in 1973 on the banks of the Suez Canal and entered Egypt. Fifty years later, the brigade is making history once again here in the Gaza Strip."
Lieutenant Colonel Nir, commander of the 8114th Battalion, said, "The battalion was mobilized on October 7, exceeding its full capacity. The entire battalion quickly prepared for the mission, mobilizing as efficiently as possible, conducting training and joining the fight with the brigade. We discovered enemy infrastructure, tunnels, bunkers, everything. It's essential to harness all the strength within the brigade and the battalion and allow them to continue the fight. We are organized, prepared, and fully understand the significance of our mission."