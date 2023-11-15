Watch: IDF forces capture key Hamas terror training ground

14th Armored Reserve Brigade troops seize control of Palestine Outpost where Hamas planned, trained and carried out attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians; dozens of terrorists eliminated

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
IDF
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Terror
IDF force seize Hamas stronghold
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF's 14th Armored Reserve Brigade seized on Wednesday a key Hamas outpost in the Gaza Strip.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Colonel Tal Alkobi, the brigade commander, revealed that in collaboration with infantry and engineering units, they successfully seized control of the Palestine Outpost in the northern Gaza Strip, a compound that was used by Hamas terrorists as a training ground and a staging ground for terror attacks. IDF forces also uncovered there terror tunnels, explosives and booby traps.
2 View gallery
לוחמי חטיבת המילואים 14 השתלטו על מוצב פלסטין של ארגון הטרור חמאסלוחמי חטיבת המילואים 14 השתלטו על מוצב פלסטין של ארגון הטרור חמאס
14th Armored Reserve Brigade capture Key Hamas outpost
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
During the brigade's operation, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and numerous Hamas positions, including command and observation posts, rocket launching sites and major governance buildings, were destroyed.
2 View gallery
לוחמי חטיבת המילואים 14 השתלטו על מוצב פלסטין של ארגון הטרור חמאסלוחמי חטיבת המילואים 14 השתלטו על מוצב פלסטין של ארגון הטרור חמאס
IDF forces in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Colonel Alkobi stated, "At this moment, we find ourselves within the Palestine Outpost, one of Hamas's key bases. We have captured and eliminated enemy infrastructure, neutralizing numerous terrorists. The brigade is ready for any mission. The reserve brigade fought in 1973 on the banks of the Suez Canal and entered Egypt. Fifty years later, the brigade is making history once again here in the Gaza Strip."
Lieutenant Colonel Nir, commander of the 8114th Battalion, said, "The battalion was mobilized on October 7, exceeding its full capacity. The entire battalion quickly prepared for the mission, mobilizing as efficiently as possible, conducting training and joining the fight with the brigade. We discovered enemy infrastructure, tunnels, bunkers, everything. It's essential to harness all the strength within the brigade and the battalion and allow them to continue the fight. We are organized, prepared, and fully understand the significance of our mission."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""