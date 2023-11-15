Israeli initiative posts new pictures of missing captives

A new initiative by Israeli NGOs Breaking Walls and WhatIsYettoCome is working to collect information on Israeli captives taken into Gaza that have to be put on posters calling for their release in order to raise awareness of their situation and stories. Among them are Aisha Ziadna, Wichai Kalfet, and Jimmy Gelienor Pacheco.
More stories:
"We’re often on the streets, returning to Rabin Square in Tel Aviv and to the families of abductees, trying to learn the faces and names of everyone appearing on the posters," said Neta Hamami Taviv, an activist in the Breaking Walls foundation. "During the tours we had and conversations with other activists and partners, the gaps emerged, and we learned about those captives whose details aren’t found in the system, and whose stories aren’t heard," she noted.
The information about the Israeli captives is collected as part of the project, via official statements from foreign countries and publications in the international media. Initially, the activists focused on collecting names, photos, and ages of those abducted, and are now working to uncover their full stories. "Among them are people for whose stories are important to share – but have no one fighting for them in Israel," Hamami Tabin said.
So far, the project has successfully printed posters for 25 captives who were absent until now, mainly in central areas in Israel where exposure to these posters is high. "These are always the same populations that receive less attention, whose place in society is pushed to the sidelines. Through this project, we emphasize our intention to create a reality based on values of equality and justice," she added.
"We’ve been aware of this ongoing neglect in Israel personally; some of us grew up in the country’s South or have families close to the Gaza border. It’s outrageous that the government isn’t addressing this issue, so we decided to take action ourselves, to cry out for those whose voices aren’t heard. We no longer expect the government to function, but we aspire to take public action," she said.
In addition to the names added as the war against Hamas continues, the project also printed posters featuring the images of Israeli captives Avraham Mengistu, Hisham al-Sayed, and Jumaa Abu Ghanima, who have been held in the Gaza Strip for years.