Bulgarian police uncover hidden Hamas weapons cache linked to arrests in Germany

The Bulgarian police uncovered a hidden weapons cache Thursday that, according to suspicions, is linked to four terrorists who were arrested in Germany and the Netherlands before Christmas.

3 View gallery Hamas's weapons cache in Germany ( Photo: AFP )

The four Hamas members, all Lebanese nationals, are suspected of planning to carry out attacks against Israeli individuals and institutions in Europe under instructions from a terror group in Lebanon. Police believe one of the terrorists came to Europe in order to locate the weapons cache hidden years ago in Europe by another member of the terror organization.

During the investigation, pictures of guns, ammunition, and clips were discovered on one of the suspects’ mobile phones. The pictures led investigators to a hiding spot buried beneath an oak tree in southern Bulgaria. Another weapons cache likely located in Poland hasn’t been discovered yet, but German security forces are now aware of its existence.

According to the Der Spiegel magazine, initial arrests in the case took place two months prior, based on a tip from Israeli intelligence agencies: On October 23, local police stopped a blue Citroën Picasso returning from Poland to Germany.

3 View gallery German police forces ( Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch )

The car's occupants, Mohammed B. and Abdulhamid al-A., explained that the wooden stick, suitcase, backpack, binoculars and rubber boots found in the car were part of the equipment they took for a joint hike among friends. This was also how they explained the mud they had on their pants.

The German police didn’t buy the cover story. The federal police were clear that the Israeli tip was reliable, and that the two innocent travelers were on a mission to find the weapons cache and bring back automatic weapons and ammunition to Berlin so that Hamas terrorists could use them to attack Jewish institutions and individuals.

The December arrests shocked German security services. Until now, the organization's activity in the country mainly involved fundraising parties and the planting and dissemination of anti-Israel propaganda, but Germany has never served as a base for the terror group’s operational activities. The arrests proved that Hamas instructed its terrorists to start stockpiling weapons for terror attacks planned within Germany.

3 View gallery Khalil Harraz's car following elimination in Lebanon, Khalil Harraz

According to flight data obtained by German security authorities, Abdulhamid al-A. traveled to Berlin eight times in the last fourteen months. He frequently traveled from Beirut, sometimes from Italy, and sometimes from Denmark, using the refugee passport issued to him in Italy to re-enter the continent numerous times.

According to Der Spiegel, Abdulhamid al-A. lived in Germany for years after his application for refugee status was rejected. He was in constant contact with Khalil Harraz , a deputy commander in the Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon, part of Hamas’s military wing, who was responsible for the organization's overseas operations.