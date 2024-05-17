IDF announces death of solider in northern Gaza battle

The IDF announced Friday the death of Sgt. Ben Avishy, 20, from Nahariya, a soldier in the Paratroopers Brigade, who had fallen in a northern Gaza battle.

Avishy was killed during an operation in the Jabaliya area, where the IDF has been conducting the most "intense" and the "most violent". Troops operating in the refugee camp in the northern strip reported significant resistance from Hamas, describing the combat as possibly the fiercest encountered since October 7.

2 View gallery Sgt. Ben Avishy ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In the past few days, the fighting in Jabaliya has escalated, with the 98th Brigade intensifying operational control in the area. The 7th Brigade, leading the coordinated attack on Jabaliya, is currently engaged in combat in the heart of the city. Troops from the 7th Brigade and paratroopers discovered dozens of long-range rockets aimed at the central region, including this morning. An ammunition depot was found about ten meters away from a sheltered area evacuated by the population.

The fighting in Jabaliya primarily occurs in the densely populated alleys of the refugee camp. The IDF says that after three days of fighting, the entire population evacuated, leaving only Hamas terrorists in the camp. Their resistance often involves numerous RPG firings, sometimes triggering the Trophy system on the tanks. So far, the forces have detained 40 suspects for questioning.

2 View gallery IDF forces in Jabaliya ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )