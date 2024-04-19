Target of Israeli attack in Iran was a military base near Natanz, report says

The target of the Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran was a military base near Natanz in Isfahan, rather than the nuclear facilities themselves, senior US military sources said on Friday.

According to Fox News, citing the sources, "the Israelis hit what they intended to strike," indicating that a single primary target was struck multiple times and that Iran's Russian-made air defense system proved ineffective.

Fox reported that the strike targeted air defense systems at the military base, which are used to safeguard the nearby nuclear facilities.

The IDF employed missiles and drones in the strike, opting not to use manned aircraft, as per Fox's information.

The purpose of Israel's strike was to convey a message to Iran that "we can reach out and touch you," the source mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Saudi television channel "Al-Hadath" reported, citing sources, that in the alleged Israeli attack in Iran was carried out using "three Israeli F-35 fighter jets."

The Saudi channel further reported that "the Israeli strike aimed at the airbase from which the UAVs were launched six days ago" during Iran's attack on Israel, which saw over 300 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs fired.

Also on Friday, Iraq expressed its deep concern over the attack targeting the city of Isfahan in central Iran, warning of the dangers of military escalation, the Iraqi state news agency says.