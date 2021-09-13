Two moderately hurt in stabbing attack at Jerusalem Central Bus Station

Two Israeli teens were moderately wounded on Monday in a stabbing attack at the Jerusalem Central Bus Station.

The suspected assailant - 17-year-old Basil Shawamra, a resident of the town of Deir al-Asal al-Fauqa, near Hebron in the southern West Bank - had been "neutralized".

Officials said the attack took place at the entrance to the capital's main public transportation depot.

According to reports, the suspected terrorist stabbed two Haredi teens inside a clothing store and was shot by security guards at the location.

The two wounded were taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

"No doubt there is an escalation that we are facing and we are deployed in force in the field for any scenario," Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman told reporters at the scene.

"We arrived at the scene and there was a big commotion," said Shlomi Pinchas, a Magen David Adom paramedic who arrived at the scene.

"The two wounded were lying on the floor unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. We provided them with medical treatment at the location, which included stopping the bleeding, administering medication and quickly evacuated them to a hospital."

Yaakov Rahman, an eyewitness who was at the scene of the attack, told Ynet: "The terrorist entered the Adika store on Jaffa Street, near the bus station. He stabbed an ultra-Orthodox man in the hand and another person in the head. The security personnel fired two bullets inside the store. "

The incident took place just hours after the military foiled an attempted stabbing attack in the West Bank. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said a Palestinian assailant was shot and injured attempting to stab IDF soldiers stationed at Gush Etzion Junction.