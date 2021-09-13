Israeli soldiers foil stabbing attack at West Bank junction

The Israeli military said Monday it foiled an attempted stabbing attack at a junction in the West Bank.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the alleged Palestinian assailant was shot and injured attempting to stab IDF soldiers stationed at Gush Etzion Junction.
The suspect, identified as 27-years-old Muhammad Bilu from the West Bank village of Beit Fajjar, was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate-severe condition. No other casualties were reported in the incident.
Tensions have been rising in the West Bank in recent days following the escape of six Palestinian inmates from Gilboa Prison last week, the subsequent capture of four of them on Saturday, and the continued manhunt for the last two fugitives, one of whom is believed to be hiding in the Palestinian territories.
Israeli aircraft also struck a series of targets in the Gaza Strip early Monday in response to a series of rocket launches out of the Hamas-ruled territory. It was the third consecutive night of cross-border fighting between the two sides.
Monday's foiled terrorist attack follows Friday’s attempted stabbing in East Jerusalem, during which a 50-year-old Palestinian doctor attempted to stab an Israeli police officer on one of the capital’s streets.
The assailant, Dr. Hazem al-Julani, who ran a complementary medicine college in the city, was shot dead before he could stab the cops - one of whom suffered a mild leg injury.