Iran transfers drones to Russia from facility allegedly struck by Israel, report

Middle Eastern sources revealed Sunday that Iran used boats and state-owned airline to smuggle new types of armed drones to Russia produced in a facility allegedly struck by Israel

According to a report published in the UK's The Guardian, at least 18 advanced long-range armed drones were delivered to Russia's navy following a visit of Russian officers and technicians to Tehran last November.

2 View gallery Ebrahim Raisi and Vladimir Putin ( Photo: EPA, AP )

The Russian delegation selected six Mohajer-6 drones, which have a range of around 200 kilometers (142 miles) and carry two missiles under each wing, along with 12 Shahed 191 and 129 drones, which also have an air-to-ground strike capability.

Unlike the better-known Shahed 131 and 136 drones, which have been heavily used by Russia in kamikaze raids against Ukrainian targets, the higher-flying drones are designed to deliver bombs and return to base.

The disclosures demonstrate the increasing closeness between Iran and Russia, which share a hostility towards the U.S. since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

2 View gallery Isfahan ( Photo: Reuters )