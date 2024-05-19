'I am 8-years old, I am a Hamas hostage' Troops find video of kidnapped child in Gaza









Ella Elyakim in a Hamas filmed video when she was held hostage ( IDF )





The IDF on Sunday released a video clip found by troops in Gaza, showing 8-year old Ela Elyakim when she was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza after being abducted from her father's home in Nahal Oz.

Ella and her 15-year old sister Dafna were abducted to Gaza from Kibbutz Nahal Oz after terrorists murdered their father Noam, his partner Dikla and her son Tomer. They were held captive for 51 days.

2 View gallery Ella and Dafna Elyakim in a Hamas photo taken during their 51-day captivity ( Photo: IDF )

"I am Ella Elyakim, I am Noam's daughter, I am 8-years old and am a hostage of Hamas," Ella says repeatedly on the video clip.

The troops also found a photo of both sisters, taken by their captors.

The terrorists broke into their home on October 7 and recorded the family members sitting frightened in a corner, with their father Noam bleeding, and uploaded the videos to social media.

The girls were freed in November during the hostage exchange deal and were reunited with their mother Maayan Zin.

2 View gallery Ella and Dafna Elyakim reunited with their mother after their release from their 51-day long captivity in Gaza

After the film was found, it was shown to the family and at their request, was made available to the medial.

The girls are seen standing by a Hamas flag. Ela said she was made to repeat her words over and over, wearing different clothes, until her captors were satisfied. The clothes in the clip, she said were not hers and she was forced to put them on.

This is additional proof of the cruelty of the Hamas terrorists who made cynical use of an 8-year-old child. Both girls said they were held in difficult conditions and were moved around between homes while they were held captive.