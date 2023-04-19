Palestinian terrorists sentenced to 30 years in jail for 2020 ramming attack

The Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday, sentenced Sant al Turman to 30 years in prison for his 2020 ramming attack that resulted in 12 IDF soldiers wounded.

He was found guilty of attempted murder after he drove his car into a group of Golani Brigade soldiers in Jerusalem and has since claimed the incident was an accident and not a terror attack.

The court accepted the prosecution's request for the decades-long sentence and also fined the convicted terrorist a sum of NIS 300,000 to be divided by the wounded.

According to the indictment al Turman pushed on the gas pedestal and sped into the soldiers who were standing on a sidewalk in an entertainment area of the capital, with the intent to kill them motivated by nationalist and ideological reasons. The attack occurred during increased tension and clashes following the revealing of the Trump peace plan.

The soldiers were in Jerusalem to participate in a swearing-in ceremony at the Western Wall after completing their basic training and were preparing to march to the Old City.

Court filings described al Turman as enraged when he saw a group of 38 soldiers together returning for a visit to city sites before beginning their march and began reciting verses from the Quran dealing with the laws of war and distribution of its spoils.

At first, he drove alongside the troops at a low speed and considered plowing them with his car but after realizing his way onto the sidewalk was blocked, drove off and searched for other targets.

Later, he saw an opportunity and decided to launch his attack.

After running two over, he accelerated again and ran over those already on the ground wounding 12 who suffered various levels of injury.