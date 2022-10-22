Man seriously wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack, suspect neutralized

A 20-year-old ultra-Orthodox Jewish man was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Givat Hamivtar East Jerusalem light rail station, located near Shuafat.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Large police forces launched a manhunt after the perpetrator, a Palestinian teenager, that ended after about an hour with his capture after he barged into a soccer field near the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah where a group of children was training.

2 View gallery Law enforcement at the scene where the attacker was caught ( Photo: Haim Goldich )

The attacker was shot by a cop. It is not yet clear what his condition is.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics administered the victim with first aid before transporting him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. The wounded man reportedly described his attacker as having an "Arab appearance" while receiving treatment from the medical team.

Emergency medicine medic at MDA Yonatan Shor said: "The wounded man was lying on a path while he was conscious and suffering from a penetrating and bleeding injury in his body. We gave him medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and dressing and evacuated him to the hospital when his condition was serious and stable."

Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian driver slammed his car into a guard post in the northern West Bank in what is being described as a suspected ramming attempt. No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident.

2 View gallery Medics evacuate the victim from the scene ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

This comes as tensions in the West Bank run high, as Israeli forces continue to carry out a widescale counterterrorism crackdown, dubbed Operation Breakwater, launched in response to a series of terror attacks that claimed the lives of 19 Israelis.

Operation Breakwater has so far led to the arrest of 2,000 Palestinians in near-nightly raids and numerous clashes.



