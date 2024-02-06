IDF fallen, Major David Shakuri was loved and admired by his troops

Major David Shakuri is the latest IDF casualty in the war in Gaza. He was 30 years old. Shakuri served in the Engineering Corps as deputy battalion commander.

He was survived by his wife Daphna, who is also an officer in the IDF and their 14-month old baby girl, his parents and two brothers. His family is well known in the Talpiot neighborhood in Jerusalem where David was raised.

2 View gallery David Shakuri with his wife Dapha and their baby girl Yali ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

"We spoke this morning over WhatsApp," his wife said. "I wrote him yesterday to see if he had eaten and if he was cold. This morning I told him I was having a hard time. I knew he was in battle in Gaza. I never believed anything bad could happen to him. Hours later, when I was in my base, I was informed that he had been killed," she said.

"He was the best husband and father in the world," she said. "I was more worried at the start of the war, even though I am in the service and am aware of what is going on. David did not talk to me about the war. He did not want to worry me and always said everything was fine."

Daphna said David was home a fortnight ago. She said he had been a tennis coach before his military service and promised to teach little Yali, their daughter to play.

2 View gallery David Shakuri with his little girl Yali ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

The two met six years ago when they served in the same IDF base. "David was a quiet humble man. He always agreed to do anything he was asked," Daphna said. "His men loved and admired him, and he always cared for them. Everyone loved him. I want people to know how humble and kindhearted he was. How can I go on without him?"