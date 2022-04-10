Mentally ill man shot dead after trying to snatch soldier's weapon

A mentally ill man who broke out of a psychiatric hospital was shot and killed Sunday evening after he managed to snatch a soldier's weapon at a busy junction near the southern city of Ashkelon.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the police, the man — a mental patient in his 20s — arrived at the Ashkelon Junction carrying a plastic pistol which he used to threaten one of the soldiers standing there and snatch her rifle. According to eyewitnesses, he reportedly attempted to use the soldier's weapon but was unable to operate it.

2 צפייה בגלריה The scene of incident ( Photo: Tom Oren-Danenberg )

The man was shot and neutralized by Col. Eliav Elbaz, the commander of the military’s Binyamin Territorial Brigade, who happened to pass at the scene of the attack.

The preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a bus driver who was standing at a traffic light and noticed the snatching drew the attention of Col. Elbaz who began chasing the suspect and shot him while he was in possession of the soldier's rifle.

Security forces initially suspected this was a nationalist incident and launched scans after any potential accomplices. The searches were called off after forces learned about the man's identity.

"It turns out that this is a very difficult, tragic event, which is taking place in the midst of a wave of terrorism across the country when tensions are running high," a police source said.

"We are investigating the incident and trying to understand how [the man] was perceived as a threat. Further details will be revealed in the coming hours with the IDF's help."

2 צפייה בגלריה Col. Eliav Elbaz, the commander of the military’s Binyamin Territorial Brigade

According to reports, Hazem’s two brothers, who are suspected of aiding him to carry out the terror shooting, managed to evade the Israeli forces alongside their father, who has previously voiced his support for his son’s actions.