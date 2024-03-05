UNRWA head warns of 'concerted campaign' to end its operations

The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency warned on Monday of "a deliberate and concerted campaign" aimed at ending its operations as Israel accused the organization of employing over 450 "military operatives" from Hamas and other armed groups.

Philippe Lazzarini did not specifically address the latest allegations made by the Israeli military on Monday, but he called out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for "openly stating that UNRWA will not be part of post-war Gaza."

3 View gallery Philippe Lazzarini ( Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi / EPA )

The IDF the identities of four additional workers who were involved in the massacre - after the identities of other involved employees in the UN agency were already exposed - and also published incriminating recordings of two terrorists for the first time who, alongside their operation for terror organizations in the Strip, worked as teachers in UNRWA schools, and admitted to participating in the massacre.

3 View gallery UNRWA employees accused by Israel of participating in the October 7 massacre ( Photo: IDF )

"UNRWA is facing a deliberate and concerted campaign to undermine its operations, and ultimately end them," Lazzarini - head of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) - told the U.N. General Assembly.

"The implementation of this plan is already underway with the destruction of our infrastructure across the Gaza Strip," he said. "Dismantling UNRWA is short sighted. By doing so, we will sacrifice an entire generation of children, sowing the seeds of hatred, resentment, and future conflict."

Lazzarini told the 193-member assembly that UNRWA was "functioning hand-to-mouth" after 16 countries paused a total of $450 million in funding when Israel in January accused 12 UNRWA staff of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants. The UNRWA staff were fired and an independent internal U.N. investigation launched.

3 View gallery UNRWA staffer kidnapping a body of an Israeli murdered in the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre ( Photo: from the Washington Post )

"The fate of the agency, and the millions of people who depend on it, hang in the balance," Lazzarini told the General Assembly, describing UNRWA as "the backbone of humanitarian assistance in Gaza."

UNRWA employs 13,000 people in Gaza, running schools, healthcare clinics and other social services, and distributing humanitarian aid. The U.N. has said some 3,000 are currently still working to deliver aid in Gaza, where 576,000 people - one quarter of the population - are one step away from famine.