Israeli settler attempts to ram IDF soldier with car, flees scene

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported late Monday that an Israeli national, suspected of being a settler, attempted to ram his vehicle into an IDF officer stationed in the West Bank.

According to the report, troops located nearby reacted and opened fire on the vehicle’s wheels, but the driver managed to flee.

The military added that Israeli nationals also hurled rocks at the forces as they responded to the incident, and no injuries were reported among the soldiers.

On Sunday, two settlers allegedly threw stones at a Palestinian vehicle near the settlement of Rimonim east of Jerusalem. An IDF commander that passed by the scene and tried to move the stone throwers away said that the suspects hurled expletives at him and pushed him away. A Border Police force arrested the two.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant condemned the incidents and vowed to show zero tolerance for lawlessness.

"An attack on IDF soldiers by Jewish rioters is highly unacceptable. There will be no tolerance for lawbreakers," he said.

The IDF is what gives life to the State of Israel and its citizens, the commanders and soldiers work around the clock to protect the residents of the State of Israel."

The military also condemned violence against IDF servicemembers and said it will work will law enforcement to bring the culprits to justice.

These incidents come shortly after dozens of settlers rampaged through the Palestinian town of Huwara and torched scores of cars and homes in retaliation for the fatal shooting of Israeli brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv by a Palestinian gunman.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, one Palestinian has died and hundreds others were injured in the riots, some as a result of smoke inhalation.