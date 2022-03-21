Netanyahu warns a nuclear Iran 'can take the entire world hostage'

Iran “can take the entire world hostage” if it attains nuclear weapons, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned as the Biden administration appears to be at the tail end of negotiations to revive the defunct nuclear deal with Tehran.

Speaking to Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday evening, Netanyahu explained that “once you have a predatory, and especially in a rogue theocratic regime like this, have nuclear weapons, they can use them in two ways: One, they can threaten you directly with atomic bombs. Secondly, they have a nuclear umbrella, which is … to threaten you with conventional weapons like regular missiles or terrorists or anything else.”

A nuclear Iran “changes history. And that’s why I took the unusual step of coming to the Congress, speaking there — something that was not easy to do,” he said.

Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress in 2015 about the threat posed by a nuclear Iran, against the wishes of the Obama administration.

“I think it’s important to prevent Iran from having those means,” he underscored. “If you want to understand how bad this deal is, it not only gives Iran the freedom with an international legitimacy to enrich uranium and an unlimited quantity with much more sophisticated centrifuges in just a few years, it also gives them money an enormous amount of money to boot.”

The new deal under negotiations reportedly blocks Iran’s nuclear program only in a limited fashion while thawing its frozen assists, which will be appropriated for funding its global terrorism network.

He criticized the Biden administration’s conduct as “absurd. This is the kowtowing of the democratic world — unfortunately, of the rest of the world — to this rogue regime, giving it both the weapons of mass death, an enormous pile of cash to boot… It just doesn’t make sense.”