Prime minister condemns settler assault on IDF commander

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the actions of radical settlers after they accosted a senior IDF commander paying a condolence call to the family of a terror victim.
On Monday, Major General Eliav Elbaz was blocked from entering the bereaved family's compound and was chased away, by a group of young settlers who called him a murderer and traitor after four people were murdered in a terror attack near the settlement of Eli on Thursday.
"The assault on the Elbaz who commands the forces protecting Israeli civilians, is a disgrace and I strongly condemn it, Netanyahu said. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he spoke with the brigade commander "He is an excellent officer who has dedicated his life to Israel's security and works tirelessly to protect its citizens," Gallant said. "An assault on the IDF's officers or troops is tantamount to an assault on our flag," he said after calling on leaders of the settlement community to take action to prevent such conduct.
The settlers assaulted Elbaz on Monday outside the home of Harel Masoud one of the four victims of the terror strike, violently pushing him away and yelling at him that the victim's blood is on his hands. He did not comment on the event. "It is unbelievable that we have come to this point," military sources said and the IDF spokesperson issued a statement saying the officer was treated inappropriately in an unacceptable incident.
Officials blamed members of the coalition parties for encouraging extremists among settlers, to break the law. "Who knows what will happen next," the said. "IDF officers will avoid command position in the West Bank."
Hundreds of settlers rampaged Palestinian villages after the attack in Eli on Thursday, burning homes, cars and fields. clashing with IDF troops and residents.