Israelis were disguised as displaced Palestinians, eyewitnesses say

Palestinian eyewitnesses said the Israeli special forces who extracted four hostages on Saturday came into the Nuseirat camp disguised as displaced Palestinian families, eyewitnesses told Saudi media.

According to a report in Asharq News, when Nuseirat residents spoke to them they said they had escaped Rafah because of the heavy bombing there and decided to look for a rental near the camp's market.

2 View gallery Nuseirat, Noa Argamani ( Photo: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The eyewitnesses said they pointed out the building where Noa Argamani was being held, claiming they had rented a unit in the building. The Gazans also told the Saudi channel that the 'families' arrived with a vehicle full of furnishings and belongings typically carried by people who were displaced, such as mattresses and clothes.

According to the report, the force split into two groups that headed toward the Al-Awda Hospital and a house located 200 meters from it. Witnesses said Argamani's rescue was relatively easy compared to that of Andrey Kozlov, Almog Meir Jan, and Shlomi Ziv, and were all carried out under heavy fire cover from the ground, sea, and air.

2 View gallery Almog Meir Jan, Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The operation reached its peak at 12:00 p.m. when the hostages were extracted and additional forces also in civilian trucks, provided cover. According to the eyewitnesses, the Israeli forces then returned the same way they had come, heading northwest.