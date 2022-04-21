IDF lights up Hamas sites overnight after rocket fire into southern Israel

The Israeli military attacked several Hamas sites across the Gaza Strip overnight Thursday after rockets were fired onto Israeli communities bordering the Palestinian enclave in a cross-border tit-for-tat.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that several rockets were launched into Israel after air raid sirens sounded off across several border communities around 2am (local time). The army said that four rockets were successfully intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israeli fighter jets strike in Gaza overnight Thursday

Two civilians were lightly injured while running to the bomb shelter and were taken to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon for treatment. Two others suffered from shock and were taken to the hospital as well.

The Israeli attack came hours after Gaza terrorists launched a rocket for a second time in as many days , causing damage to a residential home and several cars in the southern city of Sderot. The military said that Iron Dome was not activated.

The military said it "struck an underground complex in Gaza used to produce rocket engines" which will "significantly impede rocket manufacturing capabilities in Gaza". It added that "we hold Hamas responsible for all terrorist activities emanating from Gaza". Several Hamas air defense positions were also destroyed in an attack.

Iron Dome interceptors launched in response to Gaza rocket fire

Sirens blared again around 2:30am and several Iron Dome interceptors were launched. The military said they were triggered by machinegun fire targeting Israeli fighter jets and that the firing of the interceptors was being investigated. The fighter jets returned to base unscathed.