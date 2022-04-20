Channels
Car damaged by shrapnel from a rocket launched in Gaza towards the southern city of Sderot on Wednesday

Gaza rocket causes damage to home in southern Israel

Palestinian factions fire rocket for the second time in as many days causing minor damage to property in the southern city of Sderot; Police sappers arrive to remove parts of rocket

Ynet |
Updated: 04.20.22, 23:06
Gaza factions on Wednesday launched a rocket at Israeli communities near the border, for a second time in as many days.
    • Minor damage was reported to a home and cars in the southern city of Sderot.
    Car damaged by shrapnel from a rocket launched in Gaza towards the southern city of Sderot on Wednesday
    (Photo: Kol Barama)
    Several people were being treated for shock.
    The Iron Dome missile defense system was not activated, the military said.
    "A few minutes ago, sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement.
    After a rocket was fired on Monday, for the first time in over three months, the IDF conducted an air strike on Hamas targets. a military spokesperson said the planes destroyed a weapons production facility.
    Monday's launch was attributed to the Islamic Jihad although Israel had said that it will hold the Gaza ruling Hamas responsible for any attack from its territory, on Israelis.
    First published: 22:58, 04.20.22
