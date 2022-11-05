Hebron mayor sparks outrage with cash rewards for killing stray dogs

The mayor of Hebron sparked outrage by setting a monetary reward for capturing or killing stray dogs in the West Bank city.

The announcement, made last week in a bid to manage the overpopulation of strays in the Palestinian city, stipulated that residents will be paid over $5 for each dog taken off the streets.

Dog being beaten to death in Hebron

Images of Palestinians killing and torturing animals were posted to social media, triggering outrage and condemnation from Palestinian residents of the West Bank.

But some did kill dogs and delivered them to the municipality.

carcasses of dogs killed by Hebron residents

Social media posts showed young people including children, beating dogs to death with sticks.

Stray dogs are prevalent in the area and often hunt animals living in the wild.

Last February a pack of such dog attacked a 10 year old in the settlement of Kiryat Arba. A local Palestinian threw stones at the dogs and chased them away before they could do much harm.

Hebron mayor Tayseer Abu Sneineh

Mayor, Tayseer Abu Sneineh, was convicted in 1980 for taking part in a terrorist attack in Hebron where six Israeli civilians were killed and around 20 others were wounded.