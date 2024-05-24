ICJ: Israel must cease Rafah operation | Watch LIVE

On Friday, The International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague has announced that, in accordance with South Africa's motion to stop the IDF’s operation in Rafah, Israel is thereby ordered by the court to suspend the military operation being conducted in the Gaza Strip's most southern city, also believed to be the hiding place of Hamas' upper echelon. Watch it live.
The petition is part of a broader lawsuit accusing Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza. Estimates in Israel say the likelihood of South Africa's original demand for stopping the war in Gaza being accepted is moderate, but the chances of partial acceptance of the demand, focusing on a cease-fire in the Rafah area and issuing additional orders to increase humanitarian aid to the Strip, are higher.
Despite the order being issued by the ICJ, it is widely believed by experts that Israel will not comply. What's likely to follow is a scenario where the Palestinians and their supporters will turn to the UN Security Council to try to pass a resolution to impose a cease-fire on Israel for all of Gaza or in Rafah specifically.
Jerusalem is preparing for more challenging scenarios, especially after the recent political debacle at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the request by its chief prosecutor to pursue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gallant.
First published: 16:12, 05.24.24