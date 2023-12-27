Nahal Brigade soldiers direct airstrike against terrorists in Gaza

Footage of troops fighting terrorists in Gaza orchard ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Soldiers of the Nahal Brigade operating in the Strip encountered terrorists in Gaza City Wednesday and directed an Air Force attack helicopter to their position, which eliminated them in an airstrike.

During the forces’ engagement in the complex urban area rigged with explosives, where a high number of Hamas terrorists still hide, they were accompanied by an attack helicopter. The helicopter, being directed by the battalion commander and the forces in the field, fired at a building to remove the threat and eliminate the terrorists located by the troops.

In another encounter, forces identified two terrorists with RPG rocket launchers approaching them, and a combat helicopter, as well as a strike drone, were directed to assist the forces. The helicopter fired and eliminated one terrorist before he managed to hit the forces, and the drone took out the second terrorist

In another incident, land and armored forces of the 50th Battalion, operating under the command of the 460th Brigade, raided orchards in the area, where they identified five explosive devices and several rocket launching pads. During the operation in the orchard, the soldiers encountered several terrorists who fired RPG missiles and shot in their direction. The forces eliminated the terrorists.

