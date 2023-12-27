Nahal Brigade soldiers direct airstrike against terrorists in Gaza

Troops supported by Air Force and Armored Corps forces identify Hama s terrorists hiding in building and direct attack helicopter to eliminate the threat

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Footage of troops fighting terrorists in Gaza orchard
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Soldiers of the Nahal Brigade operating in the Strip encountered terrorists in Gaza City Wednesday and directed an Air Force attack helicopter to their position, which eliminated them in an airstrike.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
During the forces’ engagement in the complex urban area rigged with explosives, where a high number of Hamas terrorists still hide, they were accompanied by an attack helicopter. The helicopter, being directed by the battalion commander and the forces in the field, fired at a building to remove the threat and eliminate the terrorists located by the troops.
2 View gallery
תיעוד כוחות חיל האוויר מסייעים לצוות הקרב של חטיבת הנח״ל בהיתקלות כשמזהים מחבלים עם טילי RPG במרחב דרג' תופאחתיעוד כוחות חיל האוויר מסייעים לצוות הקרב של חטיבת הנח״ל בהיתקלות כשמזהים מחבלים עם טילי RPG במרחב דרג' תופאח
Israeli airstrike against terrorists in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In another encounter, forces identified two terrorists with RPG rocket launchers approaching them, and a combat helicopter, as well as a strike drone, were directed to assist the forces. The helicopter fired and eliminated one terrorist before he managed to hit the forces, and the drone took out the second terrorist
In another incident, land and armored forces of the 50th Battalion, operating under the command of the 460th Brigade, raided orchards in the area, where they identified five explosive devices and several rocket launching pads. During the operation in the orchard, the soldiers encountered several terrorists who fired RPG missiles and shot in their direction. The forces eliminated the terrorists.
2 View gallery
לוחמי חטיבת ביסל"ח מקבלים את פניהם של לוחמי החטיבה שיוצאים מרצועת עזהלוחמי חטיבת ביסל"ח מקבלים את פניהם של לוחמי החטיבה שיוצאים מרצועת עזה
IDF troops in Gaza
During the clash, Armored Crops forces identified two terrorists crawling with weapons toward the forces. A tank fired a shell and eliminated them. During the engagement, the force was targeted by an anti-tank missile that failed to hit the tank. The troops identified the source of fire and eliminated the terrorists.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""