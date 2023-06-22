Israeli exports of carrots, potatoes breaking records

The export of carrots and potatoes from Israel is breaking record numbers this year. The impressive export figures are a result of global warming that is causing drought in Spain, Portugal and Italy, and provided a wet winter that was enjoyed by Israeli farmers.

Oren Barnea, chairman of Israel's Vegetable Growers Organization, said exports are way up from previous years.

1 View gallery A potato field in southern Israel ( Photo: TPS )

"Potato exports grew from 140,000 tons to 200,000 tons and the price for farmers rose by 10%. Meanwhile carrot exports jumped from 15,000 tons to 50,000 tons and the prices were up by 20% compared to last year," he said.

Russia had been Israel's largest export market for potatoes and carrots until the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but due to the war the produce was not able to arrive at its destination, the Russian ruble plummeted and importers were unable to pay in foreign currency.

Tomato paste exports also rose this year and farmers supplying the local markets saw a growth in sales after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opted to export his produce to Europe.

Israel's vegetable industry is spread over approximately 550,000 dunams, and includes a wide variety of crops in open areas and under protected conditions in green houses in all regions of the country and in all seasons, which allows continuous vegetable production throughout the year, according to the Agricultural Ministry.