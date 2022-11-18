In first, Israeli passport issued to child born in the United Arab Emirates

The Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday issued the first passport to an Israeli child born in the United Arab Emirates.

The infant, Mateo David, was born on May 13, 2022, to Israeli national Daniel Talvi and her Belgian husband Mitz Bekovens, who works at the Al-Jazeera soccer club and also serves as an international player agent.

3 View gallery Israeli national Daniel Talvi and her husband Mitch Bakkovens (left and right, respectively), and Israeli Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek (center) holding baby Mateo David at the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi

Israeli Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek handed the passport to the parents and said it was an “exciting moment” for him.

3 View gallery Hayek, flanked by embassy staff, signs Mateo David's passport

Talvi said the issuing of the passport marks a “historic moment in the relations between the countries” and added, “because I am a Zionist, I told my husband that I would issue the Israeli passport first, followed by the Belgian one.”

Talvi, who has been living with her husband in Abu Dhabi for the past year, told Ynet that they enjoy a good life there because “it’s a very family-friendly place, quiet and safe. The people here are very kind and respectful,” she said.

3 View gallery Talvi and Mateo David

“There is a great appreciation for Israel in the United Arab Emirates,” she added. “I am treated with much respect [by Emiratis] when I say that I am Israeli. It's an honor to be here and say that [I’m Israeli].”

Although Mateo David is not the first Israeli child born in the UAE, it is the first time an Israeli passport has been issued to a baby in the Gulf state.