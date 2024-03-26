At least 40 rockets target northern Israel in latest Hezbollah barrage

A barrage of at least 40 rockets targeted northern Israel on Tuesday, most falling in open fields. Hezbollah said earlier that it had fired at the Air Force base on Mt. Meron in response to IDF fire, which was then followed by an Israeli air strike on Baalbek in the Bekaa valley.
The IDF confirmed it had attacked targets 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) north of the Israel-Lebanon border.
"Fighter jets struck a landing area and several military structures inside a military compound used by Hezbollah's aerial unit in the area of Zboud, deep inside Lebanese territory," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.
"In addition, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound and terrorist infrastructure in Ayta ash Shab and Kfarkela earlier today. A Hezbollah observation post in the area of Maroun El Ras was also struck," according to the IDF.
A report in Lebanon's An-Nahar newspaper on Tuesday described a confrontation between local residents in South Lebanon and Hezbollah operatives who attempted to place a missile launcher near the predominately Christian town of Rmaich. According to the report, shots were fired during the altercation with local youth and the Shiite operatives withdrew after the youth rang the local church bells.