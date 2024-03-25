Ashdod comes under rocket fire for 1st time in months









Hamas rocket lands in open field near Ashdod ( Gadi Kabalo )





Hamas fired at least eight rockets at the southern city of Ashdod on Monday for the first time in over two months. Sirens blared while schools were out for the Purim holiday.

2 View gallery Hamas rockets intercepted over Ashdod on Monday

Six of the rockets landed in open fields and the rest were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The rocket fire came while Israeli troops were operating in the Gaza Strip. earlier in the day, Palestinians reports claimed dozens were killed in Israeli air strikes on Rafah, Khan Younis and on camps in central Gaza.

The IDF meanwhile was continuing its operation at the Al Shifa hospital, that began last week. The military spokesperson said thus far some 500 suspected terrorists were arrested by the troops and were being investigated.