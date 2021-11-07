Coalition whip's assault claim raises doubts after refusing to provide details

Coalition whip Idit Silman sparked controversy on Sunday after claiming in a TV interview she had been physically assaulted at a gas station but later refused to go into detail in another interview, casting doubt about the veracity of her account.

Speaking to Hebrew-language Channel 12 Saturday night, the Yamina lawmaker said that a man attacked and shoved her onto her car after she stopped at a gas station in Modi'in.

When asked about the incident in a radio interview the very next day, Silman said she brought the incident to the Knesset Guard's attention and tried to avoid elaborating further.

The Knesset Guard said it was not informed of the incident. Silman did later contact the Knesset Guard hours after the interview.

Silman claims she has been the target of a months-long harassment campaign since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s nascent coalition was formed, unseating current Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

Meanwhile, some opposition lawmakers and right-wing figures have questioned the authenticity of her story due to her reluctance to provide further details and her hesitance in filing a complaint with either the police or the Knesset Guard.

“For half a year, since the election and the formation of the government, my family and I have been harassed, threatened and attacked on a daily basis,” Silman wrote on her Facebook page in response to the criticism leveled against her.

“When [United Torah Judaism MK Meir] Porush was assaulted with no witnesses I immediately offered my support… My friends, I wish to tell you this: it is not I who is under investigation, but those who incite against me on and off social media 24/7."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his support of Silman.

"In recent months, and even more so before the budget vote, Idit Silman and her family were under severe pressure, slander and attacks that few elected officials have experienced. I strengthen Idit and greatly appreciate her resilience and her work in the Knesset," the premier wrote.