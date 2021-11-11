NY's Democratic governor blasts anti-Israel party members

New York Governor Kathy Hochul slammed members of her party who oppose Israel during an address to the Jewish community on Wednesday.

“As a member of Congress a decade ago, I stood firm with Israel when they were under assault, and even more recently as a Democrat now I reject the individuals in my party who are making this an issue and questioning our commitment to Israel,” Hochul said during a virtual meeting of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

It was Hochul's first public address to the state's Jewish community since taking office in August following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Hochul is the first female governor of the U.S. state.

The political leader vowed to fight anti-Semitism and bolster security at Jewish institutions.

“I’m conscious of what is going on, very much so, and working very hard to make sure the resources are there from the state government to fund security programs,” she said.

Hochul called for boosting economic ties with Israel and said that she is planning to lead a trade mission to the Jewish state.

The progressive wing of the Democratic party led by "The Squad" which includes New York Congresswoman Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, has broken with long-standing bipartisan support for Israel by opposing funding measures.



