Jewish businessman murdered in Egypt

A Jewish businessman, believed to be Israeli, was murdered in Egypt, a media outlet in the country reported on Tuesday evening. The reasons behind the murder remain unclear.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it is aware of the case and that it is being handled by the Israeli Embassy in Cairo and the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.
The news website Al-Arabyia reported that the businessman is the owner of a vegetable and fruit export company. It was also published that he has been working in Egypt for more than nine years and his company's is based in Alexandria. The Egyptian police reportedly are investigating the circumstances of the murder.
Apparently the man, who comes to Egypt many times a year, entered the country on a Canadian passport. He posted many photos of himself in Egypt on social media, including with his wife.