Jewish businessman murdered in Egypt

A Jewish businessman, believed to be Israeli, was murdered in Egypt, a media outlet in the country reported on Tuesday evening. The reasons behind the murder remain unclear.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it is aware of the case and that it is being handled by the Israeli Embassy in Cairo and the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

