UAE papers pull out all stops in reporting Herzog visit





The visit of President Issac Herzog in the UAE received extensive coverage in the local press.

Even before the visit began, Emirati newspapers reported on the growing ties between the two nations.

Herzog was greeted with all the fanfare upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, the seat of government on Sunday, and his meeting with Crown Prince and de facto leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, was headline news in the pro- Emirates media.

But not only there. Arab language media outlets reported extensively on the meeting quoting MBZ at length.

The Emirates Today, a local newspaper featured a photograph of Herzog and the UAE leader waking and smiling during the reception in Abu Dhabi.

"Mohammed Bin Zayed and the president of Israel discuss cooperation and regional development," the caption read.

The paper also quoted by Mohammed Bin Zayed who said that the Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, to formalize diplomatic relations with Israel, were a major historic development, exemplifying the peaceful path that the UAE believes in.

In another local publication, the Arabic language Al-Ittihad newspaper, the crown prince was quoted as saying "Peace is the cornerstone of our relations," and the al Khaleej Daily, chose to highlight another statement: "Peace will bring a better tomorrow," in their reporting of the meeting.

The English language Al Khaleej Times reported on the visit and published an editorial by Israeli ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek, titled "Something natural is happening now."

Hayek wrote that the Israeli and Emirati public awoke to an event that will be remembered through history, when the Abraham Accords were signed. "But no one could prepare us for the fact that in just 18 months, our two nations would develop a natural relationship unlike anyone had thought possible."

In the wake of the attack on the UAE from Iranian backed Houthi missiles , the third of which took place late on Sunday, Arab press outlets chose to highlight statements regarding the security cooperation between Israel and the UAE.

The UK based Asharq Al-Awsat Newspaper wrote " The UAE and Israel share concerns about Iran and its regional allies."

"Your position embodies our common vision toward the necessity of addressing the sources of threats to regional stability and peace, foremost of which is the militia and terrorist forces, and the importance of adopting a firm international stance against them," The crown prince was quoted as saying.

Al-Quds Al-Arabi, also published in the UK, said in its headline that the visiting Israeli president, In the first such visit to Abu Dhabi, "highlights the full support of UAE security needs."

The paper, which is considered a critic of UAE's policy of normalization of ties with Israel, criticized in its editorial what was described as the apparent security coordination between the two counties.

"There is no covert meaning in the statements made by President Herzog about his country's support of the UAE and his words prove clearly, that Tel Aviv will provide military and security assistance in the fight against the Houthi's in Yemen, making Israel a participant in the war."

The paper also slammed Israel and said that peace or the interests of the people of the region are the last thing on its mind, referring to the statements made by the two leaders following their meeting.

The Palestinian press also covered the historic visit and expressed some criticism of it.

Palestine, which is published in the Gaza Strip and is affiliated with the ruling Hamas organization, claimed that the cooperation between Israel and the UAE clears the way for Israel's agenda to control the region.















