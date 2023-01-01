2023 ushered in with spectacular fireworks displays

Two years after COVID, the new year was ushered in with spectacular fireworks on display all over the world.

From Sidney to Times Square in New York, revelers came out to celebrate.

6 View gallery New Years celebrations, Sidney ( Photo: Getty Images )

Sidney Harbour was set alight with what was described as the most beautiful spectacle over the city's iconic opera house and harbor bridge.

6 View gallery New Years celebrations, Sidney ( Photo: Getty Images )

China did not hold back its celebrations despite the surge in COVID cases with parties in its major cities Beijing, Shanghai among others.

6 View gallery New Year's Eve celebrations in China ( Photo: AFP )

Parisians gathered some 500,000 strong at Champs Elysee and around the Arc de Triomphe.

6 View gallery New Year's celebrations in Paris ( Photo: Reuters )

In London, fireworks painted the sky in multicolor with Big Ben as the backdrop.

6 View gallery החגיגות בלונדון ( צילום: Getty )

And with the countdown to midnight on the eastern seaboard of the United States, crowds gathered to see the ball drop at Times Square.

6 View gallery New Year's celebration, New York ( Photo: Reuters )

After last year's event limited participation to only 15,000, the city returned to full party mode this year.







