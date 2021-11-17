One-third of Israel's population under age of 18, report shows

One-third of Israel's population is under the age of 18, according to a report published Wednesday ahead of International Children's Day.

According to Israel Central Bureau of Statistic's report, at the end of 2020, 3,049,000 children under the age of 18 were living in Israel - 2.2 million (72.4%) of whom were Jewish and 737,000 (24.2%) were Arab.

Children at the Western Wall celebrating Jerusalem Day ( Photo: AP )

The other 105,000 (3.4%) are defined by the bureau as non-religious or non-Arab Christians.

With Israel's population standing at around 9.2 million at the end of last year, at least 33% of the country's residents are children.

The report also pointed to a continued decrease in juvenile population within the Arab sector. While in 2005, 47% of Arabs were under the age of 18, the figure had dropped to 44% in 2010.

The CBS said that the decrease in the percentage of Arab children is mainly due to a decrease in birth rates. In the early 2000s, the average Arab woman had 4 children, but the figure had dropped to 3.5 in 2010 and to 2.82 in 2020.

Data also showed that one-fourth of Jewish children aged 0-17 were ultra-Orthodox, despite the fact that the Haredi community makes up only around 16% of Israel's population.

The highest percentage of children in large cities with more than 100,000 residents was in Beit Shemesh (51.6%), followed by Bnei Brak (48.2%) and Jerusalem (39.2%).

Children at a polling station during the March 2021 elections ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

In other big cities, the percentage of children is lower than the national level, which stands at 31%. The lowest percentage of children was in Tel Aviv-Yafo (21.0%) and Bat Yam (20.8%).

The majority of children in Israel (91%) live with two parents, according to the report. Only about 246,000 children live with a single parent, with the majority of them (88%) living with their mothers.

The CBS also published data regarding underage marriage and pregnancy.

In 2019, 396 girls under the age of 18 were married. About 94% of them were Muslim, with the majority of them residing in Jerusalem.

In 2020, 196 underaged girls gave birth, 152 of them Muslim and 37 Jewish. Data showed for 91% of them it was their first child.



















