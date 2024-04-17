Israeli mayor says will name neighborhood after Joe Biden

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav revealed on Tuesday night that he intends to name a neighborhood in the northern Israeli city after U.S. President Joe Biden as a token of appreciation for his uncompromising support for Israel.
Similarly, in June 2019, the government approved the establishment of "Ramat Trump", a community in the Golan Heights bearing the name of former U.S. President Donald Trump as an expression of gratitude for the Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights.
Yahav's statement came at the traditional Passover dinner at the Sephardic House in the city where the recently reelected mayor also pledged to include Jewish studies in the curriculum of Haifa schools, aiming to bring together Jewish and Arab residents of the city. In addition, Yahav plans to apply spoken Arabic studies in all schools starting from second grade.
World Sephardi Federation Chairman in Israel Haim Cohen was also a guest at the ceremony, along with the heads of the organizations included under the federation's umbrella. Attorney Yosef Gillor, chairman of the board of the Sephardic Jewish Community of Haifa association detailed in his greetings for the holiday the prevailing sadness and concern in the country, but offered some consolation.
"We knew how to overcome cruel enemies and serious crises in the past. We have mental blocks. If we cling to despair, the spring flowers will not grow. If we cling to hope and nurture it, we will have a real revival," he said.
Sephardic House Day Center Chairman Yossi Azari emphasized the contribution of the activities at the center to the community in Haifa and beyond. Sephardic House CEO Natali Ben talked about the challenges leading up to the ceremony, and the importance of preserving tradition as part of dealing with the current complex reality.