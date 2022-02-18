Lebanese drone sets alarms ringing in Israel's far north

On Friday sirens were activated in northern Israel following a drone that crossed the border from Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

The first alarm sounded at 11:51 local time, and the second alarm was heard at 11:59, and it is the first time that alerts have been activated in the area since 2018.

The area in Northern Israel in which the alarms were activated

The IDF said the Iron Dome defense system was activated but the drone was not intercepted.

"A short time ago, a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement. "As a result sirens were sounded and aerial defense systems were activated. After a few minutes, radar contact was lost with the aircraft. The event is under investigation," it added.

"Civilian life in northern Israel has returned to routine."

This is the second unmanned aerial vehicle that breached Israel's northern border in a matter of 24 hours after the IDF downed a Hezbollah UAV on Thursday afternoon .

Hezbollah launched drone after being taken down by IDF over northern Israel on Thursday

The drone was downed using electronic warfare while on what the IDF believes was an intelligence gathering mission using aerial photography.