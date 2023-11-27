Without audio: Hamas publishes video of Israeli hostage release meant to whitewash terror

In well-edited video, Hamas terrorists are seen waving goodbye to Israeli captives before their transfer to the International Red Cross

Einav Halabi|
Hamas video showing release of Israeli hostages

Hamas released a video of the freeing of Israeli captives on Sunday after 51 days in captivity, in the orchestrated fashion which they chose to show to the world. In the video published Sunday, the sound was edited out, perhaps as a corrective step since in a similar video published last week, one of the Hamas terrorists is heard instructing the captives, "Keep waving (to the camera)."
In the video, released Sunday, both Hamas terrorists and women from Hamas are seen traveling through Gaza, escorting the vehicles in which the captives rode in a sort of triumph. During the display, drones also filmed the escort from above.
Hamas terrorist waving goodbye to Israeli captives
In the well-edited video, taken in the evening, Hamas terrorists are seen carrying Alma Avraham, 84, whose life is in danger, and was brought to the Soroka Medical Center immediately after she was delivered to International Red Cross personnel.
Also seen in the video are terrorists waving goodbye to the released captives – as, according to last week’s footage, they were instructed to do. Hamas made sure to capture every moment of the release, and in the video itself several cameras can be seen.
Hamas terrorists escorting Israeli captives before their release
Currently, the organization holds 178 Israeli captives, with no certainty as to their medical condition – including infants who were held in bunkers. In addition, it’s unclear whether the International Red Cross visits promised in the cease-fire agreement will take place, as Hamas has expressed opposition to it in recent days.
