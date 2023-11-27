Families wait to learn which hostages will be released; Elon Musk arrives in Israel

The families of the hostages who are supposed to be released on Monday have not yet been informed, as Israel and Hamas both dispute the lists of hostages and prisoners that are supposed to be released. Qatari mediators are working with Israel and Hamas to resolve the issues and avoid delays, Reuters reported. On Monday morning, the Prime Minister's Office said that it had received the list of hostages who are supposed to be released Monday from the Gaza Strip, with Israeli officials calling the list "problematic" and saying intensive negotiations are underway to change it.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The private plane of billionaire Elon Musk landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday morning, according to the social media account ElonJet, which follows the movements of the plane around the world. During his visit, Musk is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, and will visit Gaza City. Ynet has learned that Netanyahu intends to show Musk the "atrocity video" documenting the murders of Hamas on October 7, as well as record a joint podcast with him.

3 View gallery Red Cross vehicle carries Israeli hostages out of Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa )

Wolfson Hospital in Holon reported Monday morning that the medical condition of Aviva Siegel, 62, released Sunday from Hamas captivity in Gaza, has been upgraded to good. "She recovered throughout the night. Our doctors noted that this morning she is alert and relaxed. Four women who came to us from captivity in Gaza are now hospitalized in the ward," according to the hospital.

Meanwhile, released hostage Alma Avraham, 84, was airlifted to Soroka Hospital in very serious condition after her release on Sunday where doctors are reported to be fighting for her life. Hospital director Dr. Shlomi Kodesh said that Avraham was in "poor physical condition" and "life-threatening condition" stemming from a "prolonged period in which she likely did not receive proper care. The lack of treatment has led to the situation we are now dealing with."

3 View gallery Aviva Siegal was released from Gaza

The US military said early Monday morning that two ballistic missiles were launched from the Houthi-controlled area of Yemen at the destroyer USS Mason, after it assisted in the rescue of the tanker The Central Park, which was "taken over" by an unidentified force yesterday. US Central Command said that the missiles hit the water about 16 km from the destroyer. Five armed men abandoned the tanker and tried to escape using a small boat, but the destroyer chased them until they surrendered.

3 View gallery US warship USS Mason ( Photo: AP / Blake Midnight / U.S. Navy )

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said late on Sunday that evidence suggested a misfired rocket was the likely cause of an explosion that resulted in heavy casualties at a hospital in Gaza on Oct. 17. The explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital triggered outrage across the Arab world. Palestinians blamed an Israeli air strike, while Israel said it was caused by a misfiring Palestinian rocket launch. The health ministry in Gaza said 471 people were killed. Israel disputes this figure.