Netanyahu aid says form PM receives death threat

A close aid, to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday after a threatening Twitter post said Netanyahu should be killed.
Tzachi Braverman, who served as Netanyahu's cabinet secretary presented to the police a photo of the post under the name J&P saying someone should kill Netanyahu "before it is too late."
Braverman said the post presented a clear danger to Netanyahu and follows numerous threats made in the past against the former prime minister and his family.
"Unfortunately, most of the threats were not investigated," Braverman said.
The Beersheba District Court a fortnight ago, increased the sentence of a man who made similar threats to the opposition leader, from eight to 13 months in prison.
In his ruling, the judge said that any threat to interfere in the democratic process must be dealt with forcefully. "Punishment for such offenses must include incarceration and must be seen as a warning to others who may consider similar acts," he said.
Last month, Israel's prosecution indicted a woman from Ashdod, for sending death threats to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's wife and son, containing live bullets.
The woman who was identified as Ilana Saporta, a staunch supporter of Netanyahu, denied the charges.
First published: 10:25, 06.01.22