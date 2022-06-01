Netanyahu aid says form PM receives death threat

A close aid, to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday after a threatening Twitter post said Netanyahu should be killed.

Tzachi Braverman, who served as Netanyahu's cabinet secretary presented to the police a photo of the post under the name J&P saying someone should kill Netanyahu "before it is too late."

Braverman said the post presented a clear danger to Netanyahu and follows numerous threats made in the past against the former prime minister and his family.

The Beersheba District Court a fortnight ago, increased the sentence of a man who made similar threats to the opposition leader, from eight to 13 months in prison.

