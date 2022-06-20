Suspected Iranian hack set sirens off in Jerusalem and Eilat

Israel's cybersecurity authorities said on Monday that an Iranian cyberattack on Sunday caused sirens to go off in Jerusalem and Eilat.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The authorities instructed local councils to take precautionary steps to secure their alert systems.

2 View gallery Tel Aviv municipality sirens ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Sirens were heard in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh and in Eilat on Sunday, activated by municipal alert systems and not by the IDF's home front command.

The military announced immediately as the sirens began, that they were likely a result of a technical mishap and are not an indication of an attack.

Yoram Cohen who heads Israel's internet association said the hack did not appear to harm any vital infrastructure but had revealed once again how vulnerable civilian systems are to attack.

"There is a gap between Israel's excellent cyber defenses on critical infrastructure compared to non-critical civilian systems," Cohen said.

"This was not the first cyberattack to demonstrate the gap and there must be increased awareness of the fact in order to protect Israel's networks."

Iranian hackers were suspected of an attack revealed last week by the Checkpoint cybersecurity company, that said hackers breached the email accounts of Israelis in senior positions past or present, including a former Israeli ambassador to Washington and a retired IDF general.

2 View gallery Cybersecurity firm Checkpoint ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The breach was revealed when former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni suspected an email she received last December, had malicious intent, and alerted Checkpoint.



