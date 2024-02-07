International concerns over pending Israeli offensive in Rafah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the IDF will soon begin its offensive in Rafah and the other two refugee camps in the center of the Gaza Strip, a few hours after the IDF killed a senior member of the Hamas Rafah police. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are two of the many leaders who expressed concern over the IDF's plan to operate in Rafah, where there are more than a million Gazans many of them refugees from other areas of the Strip.