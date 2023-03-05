Altercation between Israeli and Lebanese troops on border, Lebanon media reports

According to press reports tempers flared while IDF soldiers marked Blue Line boundary between nations, a routine operation coordinated with UNIFIL but often accompanied by heckling activists and Hezbollah operatives

Daniel Salma|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Lebanese media reported about an altercation between Lebanese military troops and the IDF on the Israel-Lebanon border, which included a heated exchange between the commanding officers of both sides.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The incident took place while the Israeli forces were marking the boundary line between the countries.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Border marking is a routine occurrence and is coordinated with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) but is often disrupted by Lebanese activists and operatives from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, who film the IDF soldiers and attempt to provoke them.
    2 View gallery
    תקרית בגבול לבנון בין כוח צה"ל לצבא לבנון    תקרית בגבול לבנון בין כוח צה"ל לצבא לבנון
    IDF and Lebanese troops
    A spokesman for UNIFIL told the Lebanese news outlet L’Orient that it was aware of tensions in the area of Aita al-Shaab, where some Israeli maintenance works were taking place and the UN troops were there to de-escalate the situation.
    "We urge all parties, and all those present on the ground, to maintain calm. Any kind of work near the Blue Line is extremely sensitive, and we ask all parties to coordinate through UNIFIL to avoid unnecessary tension,” the spokesperson said.
    Tensions between IDF troops and Lebanese soldiers
    According to Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV, L’Orient Today also reported that tensions flared after one of the Lebanese officers pushed an Israeli soldier and then removed an iron stake placed in the ground, "in violation of the Blue Line.”
    2 View gallery
    תקרית בגבול לבנון בין כוח צה"ל לצבא לבנון    תקרית בגבול לבנון בין כוח צה"ל לצבא לבנון
    Lebanese border
    The IDF denied that there was any physical confrontation between the forces of both countries. Dozens of men gathered on the Lebanese side of the border fence, some of them armed, "They tried to interfere with IDF operations near the border, but the forces continued as planned, in coordination with UNIFIL forces present. The IDF will not allow any attempt to violate the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” a military spokesperson said.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.