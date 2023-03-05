Altercation between Israeli and Lebanese troops on border, Lebanon media reports

Lebanese media reported about an altercation between Lebanese military troops and the IDF on the Israel-Lebanon border, which included a heated exchange between the commanding officers of both sides.

The incident took place while the Israeli forces were marking the boundary line between the countries.

Border marking is a routine occurrence and is coordinated with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) but is often disrupted by Lebanese activists and operatives from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, who film the IDF soldiers and attempt to provoke them.

A spokesman for UNIFIL told the Lebanese news outlet L’Orient that it was aware of tensions in the area of Aita al-Shaab, where some Israeli maintenance works were taking place and the UN troops were there to de-escalate the situation.

"We urge all parties, and all those present on the ground, to maintain calm. Any kind of work near the Blue Line is extremely sensitive, and we ask all parties to coordinate through UNIFIL to avoid unnecessary tension,” the spokesperson said.

According to Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV, L’Orient Today also reported that tensions flared after one of the Lebanese officers pushed an Israeli soldier and then removed an iron stake placed in the ground, "in violation of the Blue Line.”

