Hamas demanded 12-week truce, blocking agreement

An official in the Biden administration said that Israel made clear its intention for maintaining the right to dismantle the remaining four Hamas battalions in Rafah and that there must be some agility allowed so that the war can continue. He also said Israel would not be able to achieve it goal if the six-week cease-fire that was agreed for the first phase of the deal would continue into the next phase which according to Hamas must see the start of a "prolonged period of calm."