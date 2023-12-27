Mashal says Hamas to consider recognition of Israel, when time is right

Speaking to French Le Figaro from Qatar, Hamas political leader says Israeli public opinion questions whether stated goals of the war realistic; says Hamas still able to target Tel Aviv three months into fighting and will remain in power in Gaza

Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Hamas
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Khaled Mashal
Senior member of the Hamas political leadership Khalid Mashal said on Wednesday, that his group would consider recognizing Israel when the time comes to establish a Palestinian state.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Mashal who resides in Qatar made the unusual comments amid a report in the Saudi Arabian Elaph newspaper that claimed that the support for Hamas in the West was waning and that the pro-Palestinian marches that were seen at the start of the war were no longer taking place.
2 View gallery
חאלד משעלחאלד משעל
Khaled Mashal
(Photo: Osama Faisal / AP)
Speaking to the French Le Figaro newspaper, Mashal said that three months into the war, Hamas was still able to reach Tel Aviv with its rockets and that the Israeli offensive will have no bearing on the Hamas leadership or its military capabilities.
"It is not us who are worried," he said. "Israel from the start had two objectives one was to destroy Hamas and the other to free the hostages but now Israeli public opinion questions if those are realistic goals."
Elaph on Wednesday also quoted a senior Egyptian diplomat who said his country was adamant about reaching a deal that would exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners and include a cease-fire.
2 View gallery
עצרת משפחות החטופים והחטופות בתל אביבעצרת משפחות החטופים והחטופות בתל אביב
Families call for the release of hostages in a rally in Tel Aviv
(Photo: Dana Kopel)
"Hamas must enter a new agreement and use the cease-fire to reorganize its internal affairs and pressure Israel to end the war," the unnamed diplomat told the paper.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""