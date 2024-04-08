Israeli backpacker plunges to his death at Australia warfalls

Local authorities report 27-year-old was hiking at Isabella Falls in Queensland when he slipped while climbing on rocks and fell into the water; he was pronounced dead on-scene

Itamar Eichner|
A 27-year-old Israeli backpacker died Sunday while hiking at Isabella Falls in Queensland, northeastern Australia.
Local rescue services were called to the falls, located about a 20-minute drive from the city center of Cairns, at 4:00 PM. According to authorities, the young man slipped and fell into the water while climbing on the waterfall's rocks.
אילוס אילוסטרציה מפל מפלי גנלום פארק לאומי קקדו אוסטרליה אילוס אילוסטרציה מפל מפלי גנלום פארק לאומי קקדו אוסטרליה
Isabella Falls in Queensland, northeastern Australia
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Paramedics who arrived at the scene performed resuscitation efforts but ultimately had to pronounce him dead. Local media reported that this is the third death at this location in less than two years.
The Israeli Consulate in Australia and the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Ministry said they were "handling the case and assisting the young man's family in bringing his body back to Israel."
