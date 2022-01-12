Israel thwarts alleged Iranian attempt to recruit Israelis as spies

Israel's domestic security agency announced Wednesday it had thwarted an attempt by Iran to recruit Jewish Israelis to serve as spies and collect intelligence.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The suspects were indicted earlier Wednesday in the Jerusalem District Court. Their names are all barred from publication under a court-issued gag order that was requested by their attorneys.

2 צפייה בגלריה Social media image of Iranian agent 'Rambud Namdar'

The investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police was launched several weeks ago after it was suspected that a number of Israeli women — all Jewish immigrants from Iran — were in contact with Iranian intelligence.

According to the agency, the Israelis were contacted via Facebook by a man named Rambud Namdar, who masqueraded as a Jew residing in Tehran.

Rambud requested from all suspects that they remain in contact with him through Whatsapp, where they video chatted.

He never showed his face to the women, claiming that the camera on his phone was broken.

While some of the women suspected that he was an Iranian intelligence officer, they continued to speak with him and agreed to carry out requests he made and receive money from him, the agency said.

According to the Shin Bet, the suspects took photographs of strategically significant sites in Israel, including the U.S. Consulate in Tel Aviv, attempted to form relationships with politicians, provided information about security arrangements at various sites and committed other offenses — all at the direction of the Iranian operative and in exchange for thousands of dollars.

2 צפייה בגלריה The U.S. Consulate in Tel Aviv ( Photo: AFP )

One case involved the Iranian handler allegedly attempting to convince one of the suspects’ sons to improve his Persian dialect and join Israel's military intelligence unit.

"With their grave actions, those involved put themselves, their families and innocent Israeli citizens at risk, as their information was transferred to Iranian intelligence, in addition to the information that was given over about Israeli sites and American sites in Israel, which would be used for terrorist purposes," a senior Shin Bet official said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett congratulated the Shin Bet, saying that Iran is trying to "disrupt political stability in Israel."

The suspects were indicted earlier Wednesday in the Jerusalem District Court. Their names are all barred from publication under a court-issued gag order that was requested by their attorneys.



