Outrage after Israel's ex-NY consul vouches for employee in attempted murder case

Israel's former Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir wrote a letter of support that a former employee's lawyer intends to present as part of their client's defense in an attempted murder case against him, Ynet has learned, a move that drew criticism from the victim.

Jonathan Mimon, 24, an employee of the Israeli Consulate General in New York and the son of former Cabinet secretary Nissim Mimon and judge Nitsa Mimon-Sha'ashua, is accused of attempted murder after allegedly attacking another Israeli with a glass bottle and causing him a brain hemorrhage.

While in office, Zamir wrote a letter of support which Mimon's lawyer intends to present to a Manhattan court in a hearing on the case next month.

The letter describes Mimon's employment history and speaks positively of his character according to colleagues and superiors. Mimon did not report directly to Zamir but was involved in the consulate general's security procurement mission.

Mimon was indicted for attempted murder after he attacked Ma'or Vanunu, 42, the owner of a hummus restaurant, with a glass bottle seven times outside a nightclub in Soho, Manhattan.

The violent incident occurred on February 26, and there was no prior acquaintance between the accused and Vanunu.

According to the indictment, Mimon also broke the window of a passing taxi and then began to attack Vanuno.

Security camera footage shows Mimon shirtless in the cold New York weather and holding the broken bottle in his hand.

At first, his associates claimed that he had been drugged. Mimon was released on bail and according to Defense Ministry, he "is on leave until the legal situation is clarified." If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Vanunu was incensed upon learning about Zamir's letter. “When a serving consul supports a person who tried to murder, it’s a badge of shame on the State of Israel and a disgrace to us all,” he said.