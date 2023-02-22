Biden administration makes renewing work visas easier for Israelis

The initiative eliminates the current requirement for those who hold U.S. work visas to arrive at the Embassy in Israel in order to apply for renewal. Consequently, the consulate workers will have less workload, and more availability for interviews to approve travel visas, thus minimizing the long wait times for such.

The initiative eliminates the current requirement for those who hold U.S. work visas to arrive at the Embassy in Israel in order to apply for renewal. Consequently, the consulate workers will have less workload, and more availability for interviews to approve travel visas, thus minimizing the long wait times for such.

The initiative eliminates the current requirement for those who hold U.S. work visas to arrive at the Embassy in Israel in order to apply for renewal. Consequently, the consulate workers will have less workload, and more availability for interviews to approve travel visas, thus minimizing the long wait times for such.