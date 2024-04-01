600 soldiers killed since October 7: "Nadav was always the first to volunteer'

Six hundred IDF soldiers have ben killed since the start of the war in Gaza. The latest fallen soldier, whose death was announced early on Monday morning, is Staff Sgt. Nadav Cohen, 20, from Haifa, who was killed by an anti-tank missile in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Cohen was part of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion and is the 256th soldier to be killed during the ground operation in Gaza.

Six hundred IDF soldiers have ben killed since the start of the war in Gaza. The latest fallen soldier, whose death was announced early on Monday morning, is Staff Sgt. Nadav Cohen, 20, from Haifa, who was killed by an anti-tank missile in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Cohen was part of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion and is the 256th soldier to be killed during the ground operation in Gaza.

Six hundred IDF soldiers have ben killed since the start of the war in Gaza. The latest fallen soldier, whose death was announced early on Monday morning, is Staff Sgt. Nadav Cohen, 20, from Haifa, who was killed by an anti-tank missile in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Cohen was part of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion and is the 256th soldier to be killed during the ground operation in Gaza.

Cohen attended the Herzl School in Haifa and graduated from its high school. The principal of Herzl High School, Milena Miron, paid tribute to him: "Nadav was a sensitive and beloved child. He explored the world; he traveled to Boston, Germany and studied space exploration in Moscow. He volunteered willingly and happily. He smiled to the world."

Cohen attended the Herzl School in Haifa and graduated from its high school. The principal of Herzl High School, Milena Miron, paid tribute to him: "Nadav was a sensitive and beloved child. He explored the world; he traveled to Boston, Germany and studied space exploration in Moscow. He volunteered willingly and happily. He smiled to the world."

Cohen attended the Herzl School in Haifa and graduated from its high school. The principal of Herzl High School, Milena Miron, paid tribute to him: "Nadav was a sensitive and beloved child. He explored the world; he traveled to Boston, Germany and studied space exploration in Moscow. He volunteered willingly and happily. He smiled to the world."

His class teacher Giora Smolensky, said goodbye to his prize student. "Our Nadav. What a man has left us. The magical boy of the class. The captivating smile and the endless giving. Always the first to volunteer, to lead, to serve as a personal example. He always took part in the class discussion and always in a valuable way. I was privileged to know such a special person.

His class teacher Giora Smolensky, said goodbye to his prize student. "Our Nadav. What a man has left us. The magical boy of the class. The captivating smile and the endless giving. Always the first to volunteer, to lead, to serve as a personal example. He always took part in the class discussion and always in a valuable way. I was privileged to know such a special person.

His class teacher Giora Smolensky, said goodbye to his prize student. "Our Nadav. What a man has left us. The magical boy of the class. The captivating smile and the endless giving. Always the first to volunteer, to lead, to serve as a personal example. He always took part in the class discussion and always in a valuable way. I was privileged to know such a special person.