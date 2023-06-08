Ramallah home of Jerusalem bomber razed

Israeli security forces early Thursday morning razed the house of terrorist Islam Faroh, who carried out the November bomb attack in Jerusalem which killed 16-year-old Aryeh Shechopak and 50-year-old Tadasa Tashume. During the relatively unusual raid in Ramallah, which began at midnight, clashes developed between the forces and the Palestinians who threw stones at them and lit fires on the road.

An IDF spokesperson said that "during the activity, violent disturbances developed in several locations, during which suspects threw stones, and threw Molotov cocktails and explosives at the forces. The IDF force responded with measures to disperse demonstrations and live fire, injuries were detected. There are no casualties to our forces."

An announcement also was made late Wednesday night about the upcoming demolition of terrorist Maher Shalon 's house from the Aqabat Jaber camp near Jericho. Shalon carried out the February shooting attack in which Israeli-American Elan Ganeles was murdered in the north of the Jordan Valley . Shalon's family can still appeal the decision until June 12.

The terrorist's mother said Thursday after the demolition: "We are fine, the stones can be replaced, it is not terrible. Like all the Palestinian people, this will not be the last house. I am satisfied with my son's actions."

The three security agencies – the Shin Bet, the IDF and the police – worked together to investigate the attack , and hundreds of people participated in the probe and the pursuit of Faroh who carried out the attack on November 23, 2022. The first bomb that exploded in the city resulted in the two deaths. The second bomb that exploded about half an hour later injured several civilians, most of them lightly.

The investigation began that same day, and two days later the security forces realized that it was a terrorist who arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, put down the explosive charges and fled the city. The motorcycle was found in Nahal Og and, after searches in the area, preliminary findings were discovered that led to the terrorist. Among other things, the terrorist's clothes and a helmet were found there, and near it five additional pipe bombs weighing about 5 kg. The forces operated on the spot under pouring rain, and the items were transferred to the most advanced laboratories, but the terrorist was not found.

