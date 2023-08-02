Stella Maris Monastery builds fence to keep out Jewish extremists

Stella Maris Monastery was built in the 19th century as a defensive wall to cope with attacks. However, nearly two centuries later, an additional prominent layer of protection was being built to guard from uninvited Jewish extremists who have recently identified the spot as important to them.

Recently, followers of Rabbi Eliezer Berland, a convicted sex offender and the leader of a religious Jewish sect, have been entering the monastery to pray. "They disturb us greatly," says Kaid Aboud, a resident of Haifa, who worships at the monastery. "They create tension and animosity between Jews and Arabs in Haifa, which is why security measures and fences were put in place here.'"

But the Jewish group claims that the accusations are baseless and the site is important in their faith because it is where the prophet Elisha is buried.

Father Jean Joseph Bergara, the abbot of Stella Maris said that the Breslev Hasidic followers casing daily provocations. "We are not afraid and not intimidated. We brought security, police, and fences to prevent their entry."

"There has always been partnership and coexistence in Haifa. We see with concern what is happening here," Father Elias Abbad, Deputy Archbishop of the Galilee said.

Wadia Abu Nassar, an advisor to the Church, said that he is not worried about a few troublemakers but rather about the way the government is handling the entire matter. "It's not just the Stella Maris Monastery; even in Jericho, intruders trespass. What would happen if an Arab intruded into a Jewish holy compound? he asked, "It's terrible what's happening here; they come and provoke, so we had to take safety measures."

